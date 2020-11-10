Veteran awarded for saving another Veterans life in Columbia restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today the American Red Cross of Columbia took time to honor one of their own.
Jon Upton is being honored for saving the life of a veteran at a restaurant in Columbia during an event they were both attending last year.
Upton, an Army veteran, noticed a man choking and put the lifesaving training he learned through Red Cross into action. He was able to help the man free his airway and got him breathing again.
Upton received the American Red Cross Certificate of Merit which is the organization’s highest award.
It’s given to those who save or sustain life using training and knowledge learned through the Red Cross.
Upton, who has a long history of military service in his family, says he never expected to need his training but was glad that he was there to use it when he did.
“For me, it’s always going to be a first response, you anybody is choking or needs assistance. For him, I hope again, I hope tomorrow he’ll go out and about with his family and he’s able to say once again Veteran’s Day and how much it means to him,” Upton said.
Upton credits his colleagues for providing the training he used to save the man’s life. His wife, who is active-duty military, and his children were also in attendance for today’s ceremony.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.