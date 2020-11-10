Sheriff: Man attempting to shoot deputies strikes teenager following Orangeburg County chase

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a man who they say shot a teenager as the man was attempting to shoot at deputies following a car chase in Orangeburg County.
Deputies charged 18-year-old Alexander Haigler of Orangeburg with three counts of attempted murder, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, grand larceny and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
“This individual shot one juvenile and endangered the lives of my deputies and the lives of anyone near his path,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “After this one senseless act, he’s going to have a long time to think about how to act in society.”
Haigler’s charges stem from an incident that happened on July 7 when deputies were near Belleville Road at 11 p.m. and noticed a red Honda pass them that had only one headlight.
Deputies then attempted to make a traffic stop after the car swerved over into oncoming traffic.
The sheriff’s office said the car then appeared to be pulling over into a nearby business, but missed the entrance before running into a curb.
A pursuit then ensued in which deputies say the suspect’s car blew a trie when it ran into another curb, and at one point turned into a street and ran into a car.
A report states as several people jumped out of the suspect’s car, deputies heard multiple shots being fired.
“It was determined a minor was hit by gunfire while deputies were being fired on, according to the report,” OCSO officials said.
Bond was denied for Haigler who faces up to 30 years in prison for one count of attempted murder alone.
