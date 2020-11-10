Pine Ridge residents continue to ask Mayor to resign following police force resignations

PINE RIDGE, S.C. (WIS) - Pine Ridge residents are continuing to call for the Mayor’s resignation after the entire police force resigned in mid-October.
The latest resignations marked the fourth police chief and 10th police officer to resign in the last three years since Mayor Robert Wells took office.
The petition for his resignation was presented to the Pine Ridge Town Council Tuesday night during a regularly scheduled meeting.
Many residents said they are frustrated that the council hasn’t made any public comment on the resignations in nearly a month, with many attending a silent protest ahead of tonight’s meeting. Residents spoke during the meeting and demanded answers.
“What culpability do you feel like you personally have in the fact that we have no police protection?” a Pine Ridge citizen asked Mayor Wells during the council meeting.
Tuesday night was the first time citizens were able to speak to Mayor Robert Wells and the Pine Ridge Town Council about the resignations of their three-member police force.
“I’m one vote, I’m only the speaker of this group,” Mayor Wells responded to the allegations that he is responsible for the resignations.
The biggest concern many residents said they have is that they don’t feel safe without a police force.
“We need the police to stay, and we need to feel safe in our own neighborhoods,” Pine Ridge resident Rickie Wilds said. “It’s a very sad day when I don’t feel safe in Pine Ridge. The sleepy community of Pine Ridge is no longer here, it’s a whole different ball game.”
Many residents said that they feel the Mayor is to blame, due to the reasons the police chiefs have given for their resignations. Former Police Chief Vincent Silano said in his letter of resignation that Mayor Wells and his administration micro-managed the police department and said the mayor interjected himself in police matters.
“We have asked many times for you to step down as Mayor and police commissioner,” a Pine Ridge resident said during the meeting. “You all are not listening to us.”
Two of the five council members voted yes on a motion to remove Mayor Wells from the two-person public safety committee which handles Pine Ridge Police matters.
“We need to gain the trust and respect of the people of this town,” Pine Ridge Councilmember Floyd Dinkins said. “We can’t just do nothing and continue on as we have.”
“I think it would say a lot to your character, Mayor Wells if you would resign from that position,” Pine Ridge Councilmember Beth Sturkie said.
Three of the council members voted against the motion, including the mayor.
“The last time that I looked micro-management is a management style,” Daniel Davis, Mayor Pro-Tem, said. “It’s not my style, but it’s certainly a style”
The council passed a motion to turn over the hiring of a new police chief to an independent agency following an executive session.
The citizens gave the petition, which included the names of nearly 200 residents, to council member Beth Sturkie and asked her to give the petition to state authorities.
