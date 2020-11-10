Officials: Newberry Co. home invasion suspect attacked another SC homeowner, stole car

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The man wanted for attacking two homeowners and leading authorities on a chase in October remains at large, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say Tracy Glenn Parsons committed a burglary in Laurens County on November 4. In that incident, Parsons attacked a Laurens County homeowner and stole a Kia Rio. Officials from Newberry County, Laurens County, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were able to link Parsons to the incident.
Three days later, Crimestoppers received a tip stating that Parsons was in West Virginia with family. Investigators in West Virginia tracked down information that ultimately led to the recovery of the stolen Kia Rio. However, officials say Parsons also stole a dark gray 2019 Ford F50 Super Crew cab with West Virginia license tag 2NZ517. Authorities say Parsons also broke into another home and stole some cash and weapons.
Officials say the truck Parsons stole was last seen in Ghent, WV, and in Charlotte off I-77 on November 9.
Parsons is a white male who stands 5-foot-8 and weighs about 180 pounds. He has salt and pepper hair and blue eyes.
Parsons is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him. Instead, call the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2222. You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.