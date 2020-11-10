Officials: Newberry Co. home invasion suspect attacked another SC homeowner, stole car

Three days later, Crimestoppers received a tip stating that Parsons was in West Virginia with family. Investigators in West Virginia tracked down information that ultimately led to the recovery of the stolen Kia Rio. However, officials say Parsons also stole a dark gray 2019 Ford F50 Super Crew cab with West Virginia license tag 2NZ517. Authorities say Parsons also broke into another home and stole some cash and weapons.