NY Mets cut ties with Columbia Fireflies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fireflies will now have a new Major League affiliate starting in 2021.
On Tuesday, the New York Mets announced that three of their four minor league affiliates will be in the state of New York. Those teams play in Syracuse, Binghamton, and Brooklyn. The fourth minor league affiliate will be based at the Mets' spring training facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
The announcement comes as MLB looks to restructure Minor League Baseball while placing an emphasis on the geography of their affiliates.
The Fireflies arrived in Columbia in 2016 after the team was relocated from Savannah. During their time at Segra Park, the Fireflies have brought in fan favorites like former South Carolina Gamecock Gene Cone and Heisman winner Tim Tebow.
The Fireflies plan to announce a new MLB affiliate in the coming weeks.
