Mark Anthony Brewing to build $400 million facility in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mark Anthony Brewing has announced plans to build a new state-of-the-art brewery and production facility in Richland County.
The facility will create 300 new jobs and represents one of the largest economic investments in Richland County history.
This will be one of the largest breweries built in the US in over 25 years.
The new facility will be located in Pineview Industrial Park in Columbia and will produce White Claw Hard Seltzer, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Mike’s Harder Lemonade, and Cayman Jack Cocktails. It will provide much-needed capacity to keep up with consumer demand in the southern United States. Warehousing and distribution operations will also be located on-site.
Construction is slated to begin almost immediately and is expected to be fully operational by summer 2021.
Citizens interested in joining the Mark Anthony Brewing team are urged to visit readySC’s recruitment website for more information.
