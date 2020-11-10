Billboard alleging voter fraud stirs controversy in Lexington County

“Am I happy with the wording of the message? No, but that is a first amendment right. Just as I truly believe that if our president would have chosen some of his wording differently we wouldn’t even be having to have this discussion and he would be there for four more years. However, at the end of the day, the person that believes the election was tampered with is just as important as the person on the other side of the issue. That’s why it is extremely important going forward whether it’s this election or any other that we protect the integrity of the process. I fully expect that our judicial system will determine any Inappropriate behavior and decide the proper outcome. I can only hope that whatever it is, we as a country can just realize that criticism and fighting will not do anything but drive us farther apart we are already in such a horrible divide and don’t have to be.”