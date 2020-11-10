38-year-old man killed in shooting, Lexington Co. deputies say

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is now investigating a shooting that happened on Monday night.
Deputies were called to a home on South Hampton Avenue in Red Bank on Monday night. When they arrived, officials were told the victim was taken to a local hospital.
The victim, identified by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office as 38-year-old William Clark, died of an apparent gunshot wound.
Details about what led to the shooting have not been released. However, officials are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
