FIRST ALERT: Alert Days through Thursday as we track heavy rain, storms and potential flooding from Eta

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking periods of heavy rain and storms over the next few days.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers showers and storms (70%). Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.
· We’re also keeping an eye on Eta in the Gulf of Mexico.
· Some of Eta’s moisture will track into our area this week. That’s why Alert Days are posted through Thursday.
· Eta and an approaching cold front will likely bring periods of heavy rain, tropical downpours and storms to the Midlands. Some flooding is possible.
· Highs will be in the 80s Wednesday (Veterans Day), then the upper 70s Thursday and Friday.
· A few showers are possible Friday (40%).
· High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday, then warm into the mid 70s by Sunday. 30% chance of rain for Saturday and Sunday.
First Alert Weather Story:
We’re keeping a close eye on Eta in the Gulf of Mexico, an approaching cold front and a moist, southerly flow. These ingredients will keep us unsettled for a few days. In fact, Alert Days are posted through Thursday.
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms in the Midlands. Some heavy, steady rain is possible overnight. Rain chances are around 70%. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.
On Wednesday (Veterans Day), we’ll see periods of heavy rain, tropical downpours and scattered thunderstorms from time to time in the Midlands. With heavy rain in our forecast, we’ll need to watch for the potential of localized flooding. Remember, turn around, don’t drown! Rain chances are around 80%. Otherwise, we’ll see cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 80s.
For Thursday, expect another rainy day. We’ll see on and off heavy rain and some thunderstorms. Rain chances are around 80%. Again, watch out for flooding. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
A few showers will likely linger Friday (40%). Highs will be in the upper 70s. into the weekend.
We could see between two and three inches of rain by Friday night.
Some rain will likely stick around through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday, then back into the 70s on Sunday.
Also, we’re watching Theta in the Atlantic Ocean. It will not impact the U.S. Invest 98-L located in the Caribbean Sea has a high chance of tropical development in the next few days. It could be named Iota.
First Alert Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (70%). Mild. Low temperatures in the low 70s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (80%). Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (80%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the low/mid 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the lower 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
