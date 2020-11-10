Despite subpar showing this year, Gamecocks show support for Muschamp

“I’m also told not to read it, but I read just about everything just because I think most of it is funny and not funny in a good way like, ‘Hey, we’re losing’ because everybody hates that stuff ‚” Gamecocks senior tight end Nick Muse said. “I think it’s funny because a lot of people have their opinion, which is fine. I like reading it because I know most of the ‘Karens’ and the ‘couch coaches’ know more than our coaches apparently. I reading it just seeing everybody’s opinion. My dad has this saying. He can say whatever he wants, but he’s just a fat dad in the stands. So, that’s what I take to it. It is what it is.”