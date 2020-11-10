Motorcyclist killed in crash on Huger Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Traffic Safety Unit with the Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal single motorcycle crash that happened Tuesday afternoon.
The accident took place on the 400 block of Huger Street shortly before 3 p.m. That’s just south of Blossom Street.
CPD announced the motorcyclist, 71-year-old Donald King, died at an area hospital around 8 p.m.
Officials believed King suffered from a medical episode. The Richland County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy tomorrow.
Two northbound lanes on Huger Street are temporarily closed until the collision is cleared from the roadway.
