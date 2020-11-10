‘Brazen betrayal of public trust’: Former Lake City police officer accused of having drugs on duty

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Lake City police officer was on the job for a week before being arrested and accused of having drugs while on duty, according to city leaders.
Lake City administrator Stephany Snowden announced that 33-year-old Kasey Gibbons was arrested on Monday and charged with unlawful possession of a schedule IV-controlled substance while on duty at the police department.
Gibbons was found in possession of Alprazolam (also known as Xanax), a drug used to treat anxiety and panic disorders, according to Snowden.
Leaders said that Gibbons had passed a pre-employment drug screening and had been employed as an officer on Nov. 2, 2020.
“The City has zero tolerance when it comes to this type of activity as it is a brazen betrayal of public trust and places fellow officers in harms way,” Snowden said in a Facebook post.
Snowden added that she hopes that if Gibbons has a substance use disorder that she receive the treatment that she needs.
Gibbons was immediately terminated and arrested. She was taken to the Florence County Detention Center and was released on a personal recognizance bond.
