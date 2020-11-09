Police still looking for suspect in Orangeburg Co. officer-involved shooting

SPRINGFIELD, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is still at large Tuesday after an officer-involved shooting in Springfield on Monday, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said.
Officers with the Springfield Police Department were chasing the driver of a car that was reported stolen when the car stopped and the suspect confronted police.
As the man was running away, several shots were fired, SLED said.
Thankfully no one was hurt, but the suspect has not been caught.
SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said at this point in the investigation, it’s not clear if the suspect, officers, or both fired weapons.
The state agency is assisting Springfield Police with the manhunt, and North Police Department officers were also seen at the scene Monday.
Harry Brown lives near where the shooting happened and was asked to shelter-in-place right afterward by local law enforcement.
“I thought it was deer hunters, then all the sudden my phone started ringing off the hook. People calling, telling me, ‘lock your doors, lock your doors, be careful there is a man at large,’” Brown said. “They called and told me (the suspect) had crashed into the police car, took off on foot, shot at the police 5 times.”
Brown said SLED searched his property and the land surrounding his home before telling him it was safe to go outside.
“This is a small town in the country, we haven’t had anything like this happen,” he said. “It’s a big deal, everyone is upset.”
SLED is conducting an independent investigation into the circumstances of the officer-involved shooting.
