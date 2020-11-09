SCHP: Bicyclist killed in collision on New Cut Road in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A bicyclist has died following a collision with a vehicle on New Cut Road in Spartanburg County.
The accident occurred on November 9 shortly after 8 p.m.
Officials say the bicyclist was traveling east in the westbound lane of New Cut Road went they were struck by a BMW.
The bicyclist was transported from the scene by EMS to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where they later died. They were not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
The drive of the BMW did not suffer any injures.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.