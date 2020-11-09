FIRST ALERT: Alert Days Tuesday PM through Thursday as we track heavy rain and storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking periods of heavy rain over the next few days as tropical moisture moves in. Alert Days have been posted today through Thursday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· It will be a dry start to your Tuesday but we’re expecting scattered showers to move in this afternoon/evening
· Eta is slowly moving in the Gulf of Mexico
· Some of Eta’s moisture will track into our area this week. Alert Days are posted from this PM through Thursday
· Eta and an approaching cold front will likely bring periods of heavy rain, tropical downpours and storms to the Midlands. Some flooding is possible
· Highs will be in the 80s Tuesday, then the upper 70s Wednesday (Veterans Day) through Friday
· We’ll watch for a few showers this weekend (30%) before cooler temps move in for next week
First Alert Weather Story:
It’s a dry start to the day but we’re expecting scattered showers to move in this afternoon/evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon.
Our rain chances will be increasing over the next few days as our regions will pick up on some tropical moisture moving in from the Gulf and Tropical Storm Eta.
As Eta continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico and a cold front approaches the Midlands, we’ll see a few days of moisture in our area and the potential for some flooding as we’re expecting 2 to 4 inches of rain by Friday.
Alert Days have been posted for Tuesday PM through Thursday.
This afternoon, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A few showers this afternoon and evening. Some of the rain could be heavy, especially tonight. Rain chances are 50%. Highs will be near 80.
Rain chances will increase to 80% Wednesday (Veterans Day) and Thursday. Each day will feature periods of heavy rain, tropical downpours and scattered thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
A few showers will linger Friday and into the weekend but the heaviest rain falls Wednesday and Thursday.
Also, we’re watching Subtropical Storm Theta in the Atlantic Ocean. This storm will not be a problem for the U.S. as it heads east over the Atlantic Ocean.
Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers (50%) this afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Alert Night: Periods of rain that may be heavy at times (60%). Temps falling into the 60s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Scattered showers & storms (80%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Alert Day Thursday: Scattered showers & storms (80%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of showers (30%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and cooler with a few scattered showers (30%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few showers (30%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.