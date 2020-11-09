Family mourns 6-year-old boy killed in hit and run on Percival Road

“We have information from a witness who says he was driving along that roadway and saw the child walking on the side of the road,” Columbia Police spokeswoman, Jennifer Timmons, explained. “When he passed him, he realized the seriousness of it, obviously before the collision occurred. It was obviously strange that a child would be left alone at that time of night, or any time of the day. As he was trying to make his way back to the child, that’s when the collision occurred.”