SC voters react to Biden securing votes to win Presidency

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In the state that Joe Biden says saved his election efforts, supporters of the former Vice President and President Trump are having strong reactions to Biden being named the presumptive President-Elect of the United States.
“Now thanks to all of you, the heart of the Democratic party, we just won and we won big,” Biden told his South Carolina supporters back in February. But months later, those supporters are now thanking him for crossing the final finish line and being projected to win more than 270 votes in the electoral college.
“I was excited, I was happy, this is the change we needed,” South Carolina voter Bidhi Patel said.
“I’m pretty excited Biden won, I think it’s going to be a change for the better...I thought it was going to be a landslide in Trump’s favor, but I’m excited to see what happens,” Dante Blundo echoed.
And in a state with eight historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), seeing a fellow HBCU alum preparing to go to the White House means a lot for some supporters of the presumptive, Vice President-Elect.
“With [Kamala Harris] being an HBCU grad it means more than anything because I think there are a lot of stereotypes with getting that education from HBCUs and to see the head of our country come from an establishment like that is outstanding,” said Shequanna Fuller.
However, supporters of President Trump said Democrats are celebrating too early. At a rally at the State House, some said the race is not over until ever “legal vote,” is counted. Many of the rally attendees said they believe the President’s yet to be proven statements claiming widespread voter fraud.
“He will rightfully be the President for the next four years,” said supporter of the President Sandy Funk. Funk added she does not trust the projections from all the major networks. “The news is not the law, the constitution and upholding the constitution is our law,” she said.
Other Republicans said they were skeptical of the results but will pray for the next Commander-in-Chief.
“I’m thankful for the four years he did serve as President and was looking forward to him serving four more years, but no matter who we get we have to realize we need to pray for our leaders,” said Roger Hammone.
Elections experts have called the race because they believe there are not enough outstanding votes for President Trump to win.
University of South Carolina Political Science Professor Bob Oldendick explains decision teams who make projections for news organizations call races based on a lot of different pieces of information.
For example, Oldendick said the Associated Press analyzes early vote counts, surveys of voters, and looks into the outstanding votes in key precincts before making a final call.
“They will only call a race when the number of votes yet to be counted is not enough for the person who is trailing to catch up,” Oldendick explained.
Not only have NBC and the AP called the race for the former Vice President, but all other major news networks have, as well.
