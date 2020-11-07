PROGRAMMING NOTE: Clemson-Notre Dame to temporarily move to USA Network tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tonight’s big game between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame will temporarily move due to NBC coverage of President-elect Biden’s speech.
Coverage of the game will move to USA Network, with a simulcast beginning at around 7:55 p.m. Biden is expected to address the nation at 8 p.m. The game will continue on USA Network for the duration of Biden’s speech.
NBC will return to coverage of Clemson and Notre Dame following Biden’s speech.
Coverage of the game will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by WIS News at 6, then coverage will continue at 7 p.m after NBC Nightly News.
