Gamecocks open second half of season against No. 7 Texas A&M

While Mond can be a threat in the passing game, it’s the Aggies' run game that has been their calling card this year. The Aggies, who are among the top five in the SEC in rushing offense, are led in that department by Isaiah Spiller. The sophomore running back leads Texas A&M with 512 rushing yards and five touchdowns. However, Spiller isn’t the only back who can tote the rock for the Aggies. Sophomore Ainias Smith has also proven to be a threat in the backfield for the Aggies offense as well with 186 rushing yards and two scores on the ground to his credit. However, it’s his ability to be a threat as a receiver that makes him dangerous. Smith has four receiving touchdowns so far this season.