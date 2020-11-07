CLEMSON GAMEDAY UPDATE: Tigers travel to Notre Dame for top-5 showdown

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei(5) warms up prior to the NCAA football game between the Clemson Tigers and Boston College Eagles on October 31, 2020: at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC. (Photo by David Grooms) (Source: David Grooms)
By Emery Glover | November 7, 2020 at 7:20 PM EST - Updated November 7 at 7:45 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson takes on Notre Dame in South Bend tonight in an ACC showdown.

The Tigers enter the game 7-0 while Notre Dame boasts a 6-0 record.

Be sure to stay here for game notes and scoring updates.

FIRST QUARTER

Notre Dame puts points up early. It only took one play for Kyren Williams to get the Irish on the board with a 65-yard run. It’s an odd way for Clemson to start a defensive series, but they also allowed points in the first drive against Boston College.

SCORING SUMMARY

ND: 65-yard run by Kyren Williams (Doerer kick good), 7-0 Irish, 14:27

