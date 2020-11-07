BREAKING: Joe Biden secures Electoral College votes to win the presidency

Democratic challenger Joe Biden and incumbent President Donald Trump await the results of the vote counting in battleground states.
By WIS News 10 Staff | November 5, 2020 at 9:57 AM EST - Updated November 7 at 12:01 PM

(WIS) - On the fifth day of vote counting, numerous news agencies have projected that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.

Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the Associated Press, NBC News and others called Pennsylvania for Biden, putting him over 270 electoral votes.

A Biden administration also means the first woman in United States history will become the Vice President -- Kamala Harris.

President Donald Trump has not conceded and will likely call for recounts in several states, as well as possibly start new court challenges.

