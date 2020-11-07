BREAKING: Joe Biden secures Electoral College votes to win the presidency

(WIS) - On the fifth day of vote counting, numerous news agencies have projected that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.
Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the Associated Press, NBC News and others called Pennsylvania for Biden, putting him over 270 electoral votes.
A Biden administration also means the first woman in United States history will become the Vice President -- Kamala Harris.
President Donald Trump has not conceded and will likely call for recounts in several states, as well as possibly start new court challenges.
