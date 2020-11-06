UofSC Veterans Day 5k kicks off 3rd annual walk, run and ruck event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is a friendly Clemson, Carolina challenge the weekend of November 6th-November 8th and the team needs you for the win.
The 3rd annual UofSC Veterans Day 5K is virtual this year due to coronavirus.
The walk, ruck, and run event benefits the Friends of Fisher House in Columbia.
The eventual goal is to bring a Fisher House to Columbia, which provides housing for families of veterans staying overnight or in extended care at the Dorn VA Medical Center.
“From our lens, every penny counts,” said Jared Evans, the Director of Military Engagement and Veterans Initiatives at UofSC. “And for us, Fisher House isn’t a known commodity in this community. So a lot of it is just about raising awareness and generating that exposure.”
During a global pandemic, Evans said supporting our veterans has never been more critical.
“COVID has had an impact on everyone, but that’s also true for the veteran and military community as well. For us as a tribe to come together and support each other during these unprecedented times is extremely important.”
Registration is free to take part this weekend, you can find that here.
When you’re done, share your photo and tag on Facebook and on Instagram.
If you do donate, all proceeds will benefit the Fisher House cause.
