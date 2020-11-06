TROPICS: Eta could bring heavy rain and storms to the Midlands next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping a close eye on Eta in the tropics. The storm could impact the Midlands next week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- Eta is forecast to gain more strength as it moves over the Caribbean Sea Saturday and Sunday.
- The storm will likely impact Cuba and South Florida this weekend into early next week as it heads toward the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
- With the combination of Eta to our south-southwest, a southerly flow pattern and an approaching cold front, we will likely see tropical downpours in the Midlands.
- Alert Days are posted Tuesday through Thursday as we track heavy rain, storms and the potential for localized flooding in the Midlands.
- The forecast is subject to change depending on the track of Eta.
First Alert Weather Story:
Eta is forecast to be a tropical storm as it makes its way toward Cuba and South Florida through the weekend into early next week.
Let’s keep an eye on Eta over the next several days.
The combination of Eta to our south-southwest, a moist, southerly flow and an approaching cold front from the west will create the perfect recipe for the Midlands to see a good deal of rain and storms in the Midlands by the middle of next week.
That’s why Alert Days are posted Tuesday through Thursday.
We are expecting periods of heavy rain, tropical downpours, thunderstorms and the potential for localized flooding. Rain chances are around 50-70% at this time.
If the front stalls near our area by Friday, we could see more showers in the Midlands.
Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates.
