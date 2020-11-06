Trip to UConn highlights Gamecocks’ women’s non-conference basketball schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina will have eight non-conference women’s basketball games this season.
The Gamecocks will begin regular-season play at home on November 25 when they host the College of Charleston. Shortly after their season opener, the Gamecocks will hit the road to compete in a Thanksgiving tournament. Details on that tournament will be announced at a later date.
Carolina’s first game in the month of December comes at home against North Carolina State on December 3 It’s the first of a home-and-home series between the Gamecocks and the Wolfpack. Three days later, Carolina heads to Ames to take on Iowa State.
Dawn Staley’s squad will take a short break away from the court before playing their final non-conference home game on December 17.
The Gamecocks will look to sharpen their skills and prepare for tournament play on February 8 when they travel to Storrs to take on UConn.
The Gamecocks will host a limited number of fans at Colonial Life Arena this season after the university received approval from the South Carolina Department of Commerce to host fans for the 2020-21 season.
Seating for women’s games will be assigned by a seat selection process, which begins on November 9.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.