SC election officials take next steps to wrap up election results; recounts and runoffs expected

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday, November 06, is the deadline for county election boards across the state to certify county-level election results. These proceedings will include canvassing votes, holding provisional ballot hearings, certifying results and ordering any necessary recounts for county-level offices.
In South Carolina, when the difference between any winning candidate and any other non-winning candidate is 1% or less of the total votes cast a recount is mandatory. This recount can be done a number of different ways: an automated recount of the voting machines, an automated recount of ballot images or a manual recount of ballot images.
We have several races from this week’s elections that were close enough to qualify for a recount.
This includes the race for the state Senate seat in District 27 between incumbent, Democratic Senator Vincent Sheheen and Republican Penry Gustafson. This race concluded with a little more than a 900-vote difference.
Another close race between incumbent Representative Republican Kirkman Finlay and Democratic challenger Rhodes Bailey in the race for State House District 75 ended with about a 250-vote difference.
A few other races of mention that would qualify for a recount include the race for Fairfield County Council District Two. Plus, the race for Newberry County Council District Five was close enough for a recount. The race for Saluda County School Board District One, seat three, also qualifies for a recount.
County election boards are expected to certify results by noon, Friday. This is ahead of a meeting Tuesday, when the State Election Commission (SEC) is expected to meet to certify all state-level results. SEC spokesperson, Chris Whitmire, tells WIS-TV that delays are not expected and that this certification process cannot happen until all votes have been counted.
A few runoff elections have also been confirmed. This includes the race for the Kershaw County School Board in District One between Lisa Carter and Todd McDonald.
James Blassingame and Talitha Harrison will go head-to-head in a runoff election for the Sumter County Council District Two seat.
There will also be a runoff election for the Sumter mayoral race between Calvin Hastie and David Merchant.
Those runoff elections are set for November 17.
