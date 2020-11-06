Lexington Co. woman arrested, charged with mail theft

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a woman after being caught removing mail from mailboxes in a Columbia neighborhood.
Monica Pamella Swain, 28, has been charged with financial transaction card theft, failure to stop for blue lights, and eight counts of petit larceny.
“During a routine patrol, deputies were flagged down by workers who witnessed a woman taking mail out of area mailboxes and putting it in her vehicle. When the vehicle was located, deputies saw Swain removing mail from a mailbox,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “A vehicle search recovered mail from seven addresses and six Visa cards.”
Swain is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on a $70,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.