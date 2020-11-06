Graham: Senate campaign created 'Red Wave’ across South Carolina

“My message to the people who did vote for me is that I’m going to do what I said I would do for you, which is to be reliable vote against a pretty radical agenda and be conservative in a conservative state,” Graham said. “My message to people who voted for. Mr Harrison, it’s your state, it’s your country, too, and you’ve got roads and bridges you ride on. You got needs like everybody else. And why can’t we find common ground on things like infrastructure? The debt is on all of us just not Republicans or Democrats.”