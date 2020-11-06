Graham: Senate campaign created 'Red Wave’ across South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is meeting with reporters online Friday morning, a day after he said he donated a half-million dollars to President Donald Trump’s legal defense fund.
Graham, speaking from Seneca, said he thinks the South Carolina U.S. Senate race created a “red wave” across the state.
“I think South Carolinian sent me back for a couple reasons,” he said. “I delivered for them. I think I’ve been a good senator for our state, but they saw in a reliable check and balance against a pretty radical agenda.”
He also said he believes Trump deserves a lot of credit with his enthusiasm in the race in helping Republicans maintain a majority in the Senate, assuming that trend continues as vote counting continues.
He said his number one goal will be getting a second round of a stimulus package until a COVID-19 vaccine is made available.
“I will tell people in South Carolina, until a vaccine is found that’s effective, we’re going to be struggling. The whole world is struggling. Your choices are between shutting the economy down and trying to stay open and smartly. I want to stay open smartly.”
One reporter asked Graham about his message to the voters who sided with his opponent, Jaime Harrison.
“My message to the people who did vote for me is that I’m going to do what I said I would do for you, which is to be reliable vote against a pretty radical agenda and be conservative in a conservative state,” Graham said. “My message to people who voted for. Mr Harrison, it’s your state, it’s your country, too, and you’ve got roads and bridges you ride on. You got needs like everybody else. And why can’t we find common ground on things like infrastructure? The debt is on all of us just not Republicans or Democrats.”
If former Vice President Joe Biden were to win the presidential election, which Graham said he is not willing to concede, yet, he said he will try to work with a Biden Administration.
But, he said, he promised to be “a solid vote against a radical agenda, changing the rules and changing the way America works.”
“You know, he, he does you know he deserves somebody trying to find common ground,” Graham said. “I won’t be part of the resistance, or one thing I hope it doesn’t happen, and by the way, there will be a resistance movement in the Republican Party.”
He said a similar resistance movement against Trump has not been “particularly helpful for the economy.”
“So you’ll see for me a reliable conservative vote,” he said. “I will work with [Biden] where I can, and I will oppose him when I must.”
He said he will try his best to work with Democrats to find a common ground that “strengthens the fabric of our country.”
He said on Facebook and during an appearance Thursday night on Fox News that he would donate $500,000 to President Trump’s legal defense fund.
When asked if he made the donation because he thinks there is fraud occurring in the election process, he said he believes Trump should “fight hard.”
“I think you’re gonna see some major irregularities,” Graham said. “And here’s my statement: Democracy depends upon fair elections. President Trump’s team is going to have a chance to make a case. Regarding voting irregularities. They deserve a chance to make that case. I’m gonna stand with President Trump. If you’re democrat we’re doing this, it’d be cheered on, we’re not gonna let the media intimidate us into exploring whether or not this, these contests, were fairly had.”
In a message on his Facebook page, the senator wrote, “Let’s stand with President Trump. He stood for us.”
