Graham comes to Trump’s defense on election lawsuits, says evidence is coming

“Every legally cast vote should be and will be counted, period. Any voting irregularities and allegations of fraud must be thoroughly vetted and investigated, and I would encourage anyone with concrete evidence of either to come forward. This week has shown us that transparency must be increased - for example, the situation in Philadelphia limiting poll watchers' access is concerning. I also hope we learn lessons on making this process more efficient; if we can put a man on the moon, we can get all our non-military votes counted within 72 hours.”