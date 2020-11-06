Furry Friends Fridays: Meet Cheryl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Cheryl! She’s a happy chihuahua full of personality and looking for a forever home.
Cheryl is about 6-years-old and is great for any household. She only weigh 7 lbs and gets along well with other dogs.
Cheryl’s a bit lonely now that the Chihuahua she came to the shelter with has been adopted.
If she isn’t adopted from Pawmetto Lifeline by Saturday you’ll be able to meet her and other adoptable canines at Mast General Store in Downtown Columbia on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 1-4 p.m.
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
Be sure to tune in every Friday morning on WIS News 10 Sunrise for “Furry Friends Fridays!”
Via SKYPE, we’ll talk with a knowledgeable staff member at Pawmetto Lifeline about shelter operations and feature many more lovable and ready-to-be-adopted pets like Cheryl!
