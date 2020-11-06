FIRST ALERT: Alert Days are posted next week for heavy rain from Eta

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking warm weather in our area. But we’re also keeping a close eye on Eta in the tropics, which could affect the Midlands next week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see a mix of stars and clouds. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s.
· More warm weather is on the way in the Midlands, with highs in the upper 70s through the weekend. Highs could climb into the low 80s next week.
· A few stray sprinkles or showers could develop this weekend. Rain chances are about 20% or less.
· We’re also keeping an eye on Eta in the tropics.
· Some of Eta’s moisture could track into our area next week. That’s why Alert Days are posted from Tuesday through Thursday for now.
· Eta and an approaching cold front could bring periods of heavy rain, tropical downpours and storms to the Midlands. Some flooding is possible.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect a mix of stars and clouds. Low temperatures will be mild, falling into the low 60s.
We’ll likely see a good deal of clouds on Saturday to call sky conditions partly to mostly cloudy. There is a slim chance of a sprinkle or shower, but we’re not expecting a washout. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
On Sunday, rain chances are around 20% or less. Again, no washout is in your forecast. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the upper 70s.
Our rain chances go up a lot by the middle of next week due, in part, to Eta in the tropics.
Through the weekend, Eta is expected to track through the Caribbean Sea and strengthen. It could potentially impact Cuba, the Bahamas or Florida this weekend into early next week.
If that’s the case, we could potentially see impacts from this system here in South Carolina into the middle of next week with tropical downpours from Tuesday through possibly Friday as a cold front approaches from the west and our flow pattern opens up from the south.
For now, Alert Days have been posted for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. We could see periods of heavy rain, tropical downpours, storms and some localized flooding. Rain chances are around 50-70%. Stay tuned for updates.
Tonight: Stars & Clouds. Mild. Low temperatures in the low 60s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Isolated Shower Possible (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Alert Day Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (70%). Highs near 80.
Alert Day Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the mid/upper 70s.
