CPD searching for 42-year-old man reported missing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a 42-year-old man who has been reported missing.
According to his family, Douglas Vaughn left a local hospital at approximately 4:00 a.m. this morning.
His family is concerned for his safety and says he suffers from medical conditions.
Vaughn is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair that is balding in some areas. He is 5′9 and weighs approximately 260 lbs. He has a noticeable physical disability, a short left arm and hand.
Vaughn was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and black shorts. Officials say he was walking down Harden Street Extension towards Farrow Road.
The family says he is very friendly and will likely engage in a conversation with people.
Anyone with information about Vaughn is whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
