Cola Concerts to host free family friendly movie nights

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cola Concerts will be hosting two free movie nights to kick off the inaugural season.
The organization will be showing “Cars” on Thursday, November 12 at 7:00 p.m. and “Jurassic Park” on Friday, November 13 at 7:00 p.m.
The event will be held at the Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center.
Guests will be able to view the movies on two giant 40 foot LED screens.
There is no cost to see the movies, but guests are encouraged to reserve their Seating Coves ahead of time.
Tickets for both movies will be available on Friday, November 6 at 10 a.m.
“We are proud of the state of the art venue we are building at the Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center and can’t wait to show all of South Carolina,” said Co-Founds of Cola Concerts Adam Epstein said. “We invite everyone in the community to be the first to experience this and remember what it is like to get out and enjoy a favorite movie, comedian, or band surrounded by family, friends, and neighbors.”
For more information visit ColaConcerts.com.
