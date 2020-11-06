CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputies in Orangeburg Co. seek suspects in connection with deadly shooting at church

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a pair of suspects following a shooting that killed a man on Wednesday.
Deputies were called just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the caller, an 18-year-old man who was traveling on Calvary Church Road in Neeses suffered what seemed to be an injury to the upper body. Medical personnel later determined the injury was a gunshot wound that later killed the man from Barnwell.
Witnesses said they saw the man’s Kia at Lebanon United Methodist Church, which is near where he was found. Witnesses told deputies they saw a black man with long dreadlocks get out of a green or blue Jeep Cherokee parked beside the man’s Kia. After the suspect reportedly approached the car, there appeared to be an argument before the victim sped away from the church and crashed into a fire hydrant across the street.
Officials obtained security video from the church captured the incident.
If you have any information about the two suspects involved in the incident, you are urged to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
