In Augusta, eyes turn to the senate races

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WIS) - Georgia’s federal elections could shape American politics for the next four to six years.
As of this publication, both of Georgia’s senate races appear to be heading to a run-off.
No candidate in either race has secured the majority needed to win a race outright.
The run-offs are scheduled for January 5.
As of this publication, former Vice President Joe Biden holds a 4,000 vote lead over President Donald Trump in the general election.
Richmond County Democratic Party Chairman Jordan Johnson said Georgia Democrats are energized to replicate those results.
“I believe that Georgians have seen the power of going to vote. Year after year we’ve told Georgians their vote matters, that we could flip the state,” he said."As you’ve seen we’ve gotten closer and closer to that goal. I don’t attribute that strictly to a Presidential election, I attribute to folks wanting to go out and make a change."
He pointed to the issues of healthcare, education, and criminal justice as driving issues for voters.
“We’re going to ensure that people understand we’re not done yet. We have to go back to the polls and elect Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to the senate. We have to make sure they know what’s at stake and what’s on the ballot and that’s going to make the difference for Georgia Democrats,” he said.
Ossoff and Warnock will face David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively.
Columbia County GOP Chairwoman Debbie McCord and Richmond County GOP Chairwoman Sherry Barnes both declined an interview but said their energy is now being poured toward the senate elections.
The Georgia senate elections will likely determine the majority in the U.S. Senate.
