SC voters anxiously awaiting who will win the presidency

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A record number of Americans voted in Tuesday’s election, and counting all of the ballots is proving to take longer than some had hoped.
As we wait to find out who will win the presidency, many voters are feeling stressed and anxious.
“A lot of anxiety and the friction and all of that, and it’s not a good thing,” explained Lexington County resident Frank Corley.
Some voters, like Lindel Marsh of Lexington, are checking their devices hoping for election updates.
“I would like to find out today, but I think that’s a pipe dream,” she noted.
Marsh also says the longer it takes to count the votes, the more likely she is to question the results.
“I’m a little concerned that they are again taking so long to go through this,” she said. “If this were run like a business, it would be a failure right now.”
Other voters like Tinesha Kelly have taken a step back because they say the predictions are confusing and unclear.
“I check maybe once a day, and then I go on about my day,” Kelly explained.
She’s trusting the process and urging Americans to have patience to ensure every vote is counted accurately.
“There’s nothing we can do until the ballots are in, so just wait and have respect for one another and everything will be okay,” she said.
As the Trump campaign files lawsuits in key battleground states, tensions are rising.
“If Trump wins, it’s going to be a problem; if he loses, it’s going to be a problem,” said Columbia native Anthony Pinkston. “Either way it goes, we’re getting ready to face some consequences, so get ready for the ride.”
He’s also concerned by the fact it’s taking so long to count all of the votes.
“I think they’re doing something they shouldn’t be doing like they did it before, and they will do it again,” Pinkston said.
Voters are hopeful that the fight for the White House remains in the courtroom and doesn’t pour out into the streets.
“I hope we don’t see riots,” Lexington County voter Anne Wissinger explained. “I hope that we can come to some sort of conclusion that really people can get along.”
The vote count is never actually finished on election night, but usually, enough votes are in to confirm a winner.
The record number of mail-in ballots this year and overseas military ballots that must be manually entered is proving to be crucial to the overall count in some states, and that’s what’s holding up the results.
