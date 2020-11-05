Richland Co. deputies in search of suspects wanted for armed robberies on Percival Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two men wanted for a pair of armed robberies. According to authorities, a 30-year-old man stepped out of his car on November 1 to pump gas at El Cheapo located on the 1100 block of Percival Road. The man told deputies he was approached by two men. One of the two men pulled out a knife and demanded the 30-year-old’s car keys. After taking the keys from the victim, one of the men told the 30-year-old he would have to pay the two suspects to get his keys back.