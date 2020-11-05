Richland Co. deputies in search of suspects wanted for armed robberies on Percival Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two men wanted for a pair of armed robberies. According to authorities, a 30-year-old man stepped out of his car on November 1 to pump gas at El Cheapo located on the 1100 block of Percival Road. The man told deputies he was approached by two men. One of the two men pulled out a knife and demanded the 30-year-old’s car keys. After taking the keys from the victim, one of the men told the 30-year-old he would have to pay the two suspects to get his keys back.
The victim called law enforcement instead and both suspects ran away from the scene.
On November 4, deputies received a call following an incident on the 300 block of Percival Road.
During that incident, a 27-year-old man said he was walking down the road to get food when he heard footsteps. When he turned around, there were two teenagers running toward him. One had a gun and demanded the bag he was carrying.
The man ran away from the teenagers and escaped them briefly, but they eventually caught up with him and demanded the bag again while holding the man at gunpoint. After getting the bag, the teenagers ran away.
RCSD searched for the teenagers using K9s but were unsuccessful in finding them.
Officials said images or video were not immediately available from the incidents, but they believe both are related.
If you have any information about these incidents, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.