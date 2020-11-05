Presidential race in North Carolina still up for grabs, and may not be officially decided for a week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - The fight for votes in North Carolina in the 2020 presidential election is still up for grabs as of Wednesday evening and the state’s choice for president might not be officially known for a week.
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are locked in a tight race with several states too close to call including North Carolina.
The race is so tight that the Associated Press says they are not yet declaring a winner in North Carolina’s presidential contest. Trump prematurely claimed that he won the state.
North Carolina Board of Elections officials held a press conference regarding the post-election process and said they do not have votes yet for about 117,000 people who requested absentee-by-mail ballots.
The 117,000 does not include anyone who voted during the one-stop early voting period, but may include those who voted on Election Day, election officials say. A voter history process will need to be completed.
The number of outstanding absentee ballots that could still be counted in the state was down to 116,000 Thursday, according to NCSBE.
As long as those ballots are postmarked by Nov. 3, state election officials have until Nov. 12 to count them. And when it comes to mail ballots, Biden is outperforming Trump, the AP reports.
Mecklenburg County election officials say the county will start counting absentee ballots Friday at 5 p.m.
But for the state of North Carolina, election officials say the remaining additional absentee ballot results will not be released until the county boards meet and vote to accept absentee ballots. Currently, most counties aren’t meeting until Nov. 12 or Nov. 13.
Karen Brinson Bell says NCSBE will continue to update the number of outstanding absentee ballots in a process that may take some time.
Officials say that by law, county board of elections cannot hold absentee ballot meetings any sooner than what is already scheduled, so there will be a wait until Nov. 12 or Nov 13 for those results.
If valid ballots come in from now through Nov. 12 with problems that cannot be cured, officials say the ballot will be rejected and the voter cannot submit a new ballot.
“Nearly 5.5 million ballots were cast and counted,” election officials said. “All eligible ballots have already left the voters' hands.”
Officials say they’re watching to see that those ballots were mailed back and were properly postmarked. According to NCSBE, over 74 percent of registered voters turned out for this election.
“We did break a record with one-stop early voting this election,” election officials said.
Data released by the state board of elections Wednesday evening shows that there are approximately 116,200 outstanding absentee ballots across the state of North Carolina.
Dr. Eric Heberlig, a professor of political science and public administration at UNC Charlotte, spoke to WBTV about the impact that the absentee ballots can have on a political contest, specifically the race for president.
“That margin of request is larger than the margin between say Trump and Biden some of the other statewide races,” explained Heberlig.
According to data from the state board of elections, Trump currently holds a 76,701 vote lead over Biden in North Carolina. Heberlig thinks it would be tough for Biden to overtake Trump with votes obtained through the outstanding absentee ballots.
“It’s probably unlikely that there will be enough of them to change the presidential race or the senate race,” noted the professor.
He said there could be enough ballots to swing a contest with tighter margins like the race for state attorney general. Incumbent Josh Stein only leads challenger Jim O’Neill by 10,769 votes.
While other battleground states have been called for candidates prior to official results being known, North Carolina remains up in the air. Heberlig said the location where absentee ballots are being mailed from can determine when a race is called. He used the state of Michigan as an example.
“Most of ballots left are from Detroit. They’re not going to flip the election back to Trump. They’re, if anything, only going to widen Biden’s lead. Where in North Carolina, our votes, our absentee requests, are spread out more all over the state and therefore are not likely to provide a dominant outcome on behalf of one of the candidates,” elaborated the professor.
After a man in Union County claimed that he voted twice, election officials said they had a “very small” number of individuals that they’re researching to determine if they did double vote or if there was any issue with how their ballots were processed.
President Trump won South Carolina early into election night Tuesday, but there’s no declared winner in North Carolina and there’s a specific reason why. There are close to 77,000 votes separating Trump and Biden.
As of Wednesday, Trump had 2,732,104 votes equal to 49.98 percent of the vote, while Biden has 2,655,392 votes equal to 48.57 percent of the vote in North Carolina.
