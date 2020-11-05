Mask requirement expires in Lexington

“We wanted to make sure our customers felt comfortable and that our staff felt comfortable. That was our number one priority,” said Trip Chalk, the executive chef and owner of the restaurant Private Property. “It’s been a tremendous struggle to offer service with a smile when you have got a mask on and people can’t see your face, but we made a commitment to Palmetto Priority and the South Carolina Restaurant Association to come together with other local restaurants in the state and say, 'Hey, we are taking the precautions to prevent the spread of COVID.”