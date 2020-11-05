Mask requirement expires in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The mask mandate in the town of Lexington is no more.
“When we passed it originally, it was 60 days and it was tied to an emergency ordinance,” said Steve Baker, a member of the Lexington Town Council. “We were able to extend that emergency ordinance for another 60 days and, then once that one expired, we didn’t have the votes to continue it.”
The original ordnance required employees and the public to wear masks inside all retail businesses, and although the mandate is no longer enforceable, the council still recommends wearing a mask in those places.
“We absolutely recommend that masks are worn. We definitely call on people to exercise their personal responsibility. We do expect that our businesses will continue to require them,” said Baker.
Lexington business owners seemed willing to do whatever it takes to keep their customers and staff safe.
“We wanted to make sure our customers felt comfortable and that our staff felt comfortable. That was our number one priority,” said Trip Chalk, the executive chef and owner of the restaurant Private Property. “It’s been a tremendous struggle to offer service with a smile when you have got a mask on and people can’t see your face, but we made a commitment to Palmetto Priority and the South Carolina Restaurant Association to come together with other local restaurants in the state and say, 'Hey, we are taking the precautions to prevent the spread of COVID.”
Meanwhile, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued a warning Thursday about the need to continue taking steps to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We are entering the most dangerous time of the year for COVID-19. Colder weather means people are indoors more and are at more risk for exchanging viruses,” said Dr. Jane Kelly with DHEC. “It is a concern to me if people are wearing masks less frequently. In fact, we need to be ever more vigilant about mask wearing and keeping distance at this time.”
Lexington town council members did tell WIS that the mask ordinance could be brought back up in a future meeting.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.