Mark your calendar: Dates of runoff elections for local SC races

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two counties in the Midlands have scheduled runoff elections for races that were too close to be decided on Election Day.
In Kershaw County, the School Board District One seat is still up for grabs. That race is between Todd McDonald and Lisa Carter.
The runoff will be Tuesday, Nov. 17.
In Sumter County, two races in the city of Sumter remain undecided.
The race for mayor between Calvin Hastie and David Merchant will go to a runoff, as will the Sumter County City Council Ward 2 race between James Blassingame and Talitha Harrison.
That election will also be Tuesday, Nov. 17.
For more information about the runoffs, call the county election office.
