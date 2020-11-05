Help honor military heroes this holiday season by donating to Wreaths Across America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For another holiday season, WIS is teaming up with Wreaths Across America to honor those who have served our country.
Wreaths Across America collects money to lay wreaths on the graves of fallen heroes at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.
For every two wreaths people sponsor, a third wreath will be donated to the cemetery. Each one costs $15.
To donate a wreath online, click or tap here.
Please note that this year, because of COVID-19 concerns, there will be no public ceremony to lay the wreaths as in years past. However, people can volunteer to help with the effort. Find that info in the link above.
Wreaths Across America honors fallen heroes here locally, as well as at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 2,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
WIS remains United for Veterans.
