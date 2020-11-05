First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather is on the way, we’re also tracking moisture from Eta

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for even warmer weather. Also, we’re keeping a close eye on Eta in the tropics, which could affect the Midlands next week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see a mix of stars and clouds. It will be cool with low temperatures in the mid 40s.
· Even warmer weather is on the way in the Midlands, with highs in the upper 70s Friday through the weekend. Highs could climb into the 80s next week.
· A few showers could develop Sunday (30%), but even more showers for next week.
· We’re also keeping an eye on Eta in the tropics.
· Some of Eta’s moisture could track into our area next week, especially by Tuesday through Friday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect a mix of stars and clouds. Low temperatures will be cool, falling into the mid 50s.
High pressure will slide a bit to our northeast over the next couple of days, allowing for some more moisture to move in. Eventually, we’ll begin seeing more showers moving in. Our temperatures will continue to warm up, too.
On Friday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Most of us should be dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
We’ll likely see a good deal of clouds on Saturday. There is a slim chance of a sprinkle or shower, but we’ll keep an eye on the forecast for you. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
On Sunday, rain chances are around 30%, but the day will not be a washout. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the mid/upper 70s.
Our rain chances will likely go up a lot by the middle of next week, all depending on the track of Eta in the tropics.
Eta continues to weaken over parts of Central America. Through the weekend, this storm is expected to track back over the Caribbean Sea and strengthen. It could potentially impact Cuba, the Bahamas or Florida this weekend.
If that’s the case, we could potentially see impact from this system here in South Carolina into the middle of next week with tropical downpours from Tuesday through possibly Friday. If the storm tracks back into the Gulf of Mexico, we might not see as much moisture in our area. Stay tuned for updates.
Tonight: Stars & Clouds. Cool. Low temperatures in the mid 50s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the mid/upper 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Veterans Day: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs near 80.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 70s.
