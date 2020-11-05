First Alert Forecast: Warm weekend, then tropical moisture next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s going to feel more like summer than fall this weekend. Then we have a chance of some heavier rain come next week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect upper 70s today through the weekend, with more humidity too.
· A few showers could develop Sunday (20%), but even more showers for next week.
· We’re also keeping an eye on Eta in the tropics.
· Some of Eta’s moisture could track into our area next week, especially by Tuesday through Friday.
First Alert Weather Story:
Temperatures are climbing into the upper 70s today with partly cloudy skies. High pressure will keep the rain away. There’s an upper level trough to our west and that will produce some clouds for the region.
We are staying warm with lows in the low 60s and highs in the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday. There’s a 20% chance of some showers by the afternoon on Sunday.
Monday we have another 20% chance of some showers with plenty of humidity moving into the state from the southeast. Morning lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the upper 70s.
Tuesday moisture starts streaming into the Midlands from Eta, which is hovering over the Gulf of Mexico. Expect a 50% chance of rain and some thunder. Morning lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the upper 70s. The chance of rain is up to 60% for Wednesday. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach 80. Moisture is still coming north from the Gulf of Mexico throughout the rest of the week into Thursday and Friday. This will continue our warm/humid weather and bring multiple chances of rain and thunder.
Eta could pass through the southeastern states by next weekend. Models are coming into more agreement about seeing it finally move out of the Gulf of Mexico and move across Georgia and the Carolinas by Saturday of next week. We’ll keep our eyes on it!
Today: Partly/Mostly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (20%). Highs in the mid/upper 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Veterans Day: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (60%). Highs near 80.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (50%). Highs in the upper 70s.
