First Alert Forecast: Warm weekend, then tropical moisture next week

Tuesday moisture starts streaming into the Midlands from Eta, which is hovering over the Gulf of Mexico. Expect a 50% chance of rain and some thunder. Morning lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the upper 70s. The chance of rain is up to 60% for Wednesday. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach 80. Moisture is still coming north from the Gulf of Mexico throughout the rest of the week into Thursday and Friday. This will continue our warm/humid weather and bring multiple chances of rain and thunder.