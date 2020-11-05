CPD: Man arrested after allegedly threatening student, stealing items in parking garage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man after officials said he threatened a college student and stole items from him in a parking garage.
Authorities said the incident happened in a parking garage located on Sumter Street. According to police Vintrell Thomas threatened the man and took his cell phone and his wallet Wednesday afternoon.
Not long after the incident happened, Thomas was found by officers at Dutch Square Mall. Officers were also able to recover the stolen phone.
Thomas has been transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
