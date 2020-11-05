Columbia City Council strengthens and extends mask ordinance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday, the Columbia City Council voted to extend the city’s mask ordinance and impose harsher fines for those who violate it.
The unanimously approved ordinance makes three changes:
- Extends the mask ordinance another 60 days from Nov. 5
- Strengthens fines from $25 to $100 for individuals who do not comply with the mask ordinance.
- Adds language to the mask ordinance specifically requiring masks be worn in lines while waiting to get into restaurants or bars.
The new ordinance also adds the following language to the requirements:
“A face covering which covers the nose and mouth must also be worn in situations where distances between people change frequently such as a busy sidewalk, waiting area, or popular outdoor area where it is impractical or impossible to maintain six feet of distance at all times.”
Read the full ordinance:
The vote comes after repeated scenes of students and other people crowding sidewalks and parties with limited masks and social distancing.
Meanwhile, the Town of Lexington let its face mask requirement expire on Sunday, Nov. 8.
Mayor Steve MacDougall said the council didn’t have enough votes to pass the mask ordinance for an additional 60 days.
“We strongly encourage everyone to still -- if you cannot socially distance -- to continue to wear a mask when necessary,” MacDougall said.
The mayor also said it may be brought up for another vote if recommended by the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Thursday, DHEC says cases are rising in South Carolina and officials are concerned about another surge.
