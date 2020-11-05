Clemson to discontinue men’s track and field and cross country program

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF) - Clemson Athletics will discontinue its men’s track and field and cross country program at the conclusion of the 2020-21 athletic season, Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced Thursday.
The program includes indoor and outdoor track and field and cross country, reducing Clemson’s future varsity sport offerings to 16.
“This difficult decision is a result of an exhaustive examination of our athletics department over the past several months,” said Radakovich. “After careful analysis, we concluded that discontinuing our men’s track and field program is in the best long-term interest of Clemson Athletics. This decision impacts incredible student-athletes, and we know how hard they work and the effort and pride they take in representing Clemson University.”
Clemson Athletics will honor the scholarships of all impacted student-athletes through their undergraduate years at Clemson at the level of financial aid that they are presently receiving. The NCAA-maximum number of allowable scholarships for men’s track is 12. Clemson’s 12 scholarships are presently split among 26 student-athletes, 15 of whom are scheduled to graduate by August 2021. Clemson also supports an additional 25 walk-on student-athletes in the program. All coaches' contracts will also be honored through their current terms.
In addition to continuing to receive scholarships for those eligible, all student-athletes will still have access to sports medicine, academic support, career development, nutrition, priority class registration, mental health services and strength and conditioning facilities as long as they remain enrolled at Clemson.
Men’s track and field has been sponsored at Clemson since 1953, claiming 23 combined ACC Team Championships, 16 individual NCAA champions, 22 Olympians and four Olympic Gold Medalists.
Clemson’s varsity sport offerings will continue to include women’s track and field and cross country.
