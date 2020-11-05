Clemson to discontinue men’s track and field and cross country program

Clemson Athletics will honor the scholarships of all impacted student-athletes through their undergraduate years at Clemson at the level of financial aid that they are presently receiving. The NCAA-maximum number of allowable scholarships for men’s track is 12. Clemson’s 12 scholarships are presently split among 26 student-athletes, 15 of whom are scheduled to graduate by August 2021. Clemson also supports an additional 25 walk-on student-athletes in the program. All coaches' contracts will also be honored through their current terms.