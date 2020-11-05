CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 suspects sought after breaking into car dealership in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects following a break-in at Auto Maxx on October 8.
According to officials, the owner of the car dealership located on Magnolia Street called deputies after someone appeared to force their way into the building. The owner told authorities that a paint gun was missing but the actual target could have been car keys.
Officials said a window on a 2009 Nissan was also shattered.
The two suspects were captured on video with surveillance cameras as they made their way through the building.
If you have any information about the identities or whereabouts of the two suspects involved in this burglary, please call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or you may contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
