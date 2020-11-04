74-year-old woman killed in Columbia house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fire crews found a woman down inside her home while fighting a fire on Tuesday night.
It happened around 9 p.m. on Misty Glen Circle, according to Columbia Fire. That’s off S-40-80 near Interstate 26 in the far northwestern corner of Richland County.
When crews found the woman, she was unresponsive.
Officials identified the victim as 74-year-old Celestine Marion. She died of smoke inhalation, the coroner’s office said.
Firefighters said the house also had significant damages.
The Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what caused the fire.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.