Sumter woman dies after body found in house fire

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A 51-year-old woman has died following a house fire in Sumter on Tuesday night.
The Sumter County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Debra White.
Officials said the fire happened at her home on Genbryd Road. Firefighters received the call about the fire just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. White’s body was on fire when firefighters found her in the home. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
An autopsy will be performed on Friday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
The Sumter Fire Department, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the fire.
