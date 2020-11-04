Richland County still counting absentee ballots, results expected later today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County election officials are still counting mail-in absentee ballots, UOCAVA ballots and ballots that could not be read by the electronic scanner.
As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, State Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said Richland County still had around 10,000 ballots left to count.
Because of this, some races in the county are still too close to call, including the race for State House District 75, which serves Richland County.
Republican incumbent Kirkman Finlay III has around a 370-vote lead over Democrat Rhodes Bailey.
Some School Board races are also close and with votes still being tallied, they could require run-off elections to determine the winners.
Richland County Director of Voter Registration and Elections, Alexandria Stephens, says the large number of absentee ballots is causing the results delay, but she expects to have all of the ballots counted by the end of the day Wednesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.