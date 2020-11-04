Major SC party leaders weigh-in on local election results

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In back-to-back press conferences Wednesday, the state Republican and Democratic party chairmen gave their takes on Tuesday’s results.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the S.C. GOP won the federal Senate seat, gained three state Senate seats, and won two more state House of Representative seats.
S.C. GOP Chairman Drew McKissick credited Sen. Lindsey Graham’s campaign for re-election as a boost to the party’s efforts.
“It was about fundamentals. We had great candidates, great message, and a great ground game, and that got our votes out, which is why we got spectacular results,” he said.
Two of the flipped seats were in Camden, where Democratic incumbents State Sen. Vincent Sheheen and State Rep. Laurie Slade Funderburk lost to GOP challengers Penry Gustafson and Vic Dabney, respectively.
McKissick celebrated the victories and said the math was on the GOP side, calling the party effort “what can only be characterized as the biggest Republican get-out-the-vote in the history of the South Carolina Republican party.”
S.C. Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson admitted Tuesday did not go well for his party but said votes were yet to be counted that could impact races.
He said the 2020 election was a learning opportunity, and he said he sees the need to reach out to more women, minorities and do more in-person campaigning.
“We are in the process of rebuilding a party in this state. We are re-calibrating, and we have created the organization by which we are going to continue to rebuild,” he said.
